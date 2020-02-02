Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville - Clifford A. Prespare age 92 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at NHC of Cool Springs in Franklin, TN. He was born August 26, 1927 in Tupper Lake, NY the son of the late Thomas A. Prespare and Elsie VanRankin Prespare. Clifford served his country in the US Army for 31 years. He served during WW II, Korea and Vietnam. During his time in the military he served in Patton's Third Army, parachuted onto Omaha Beach, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, served as a Green Beret and served in Military Intelligence. He was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon retirement he held the rank of Sergeant Major. Following military retirement, he served briefly as chief of police in Erin, TN and worked for over 20 years with the Tennessee Department of Corrections. During retirement he worked for several years as a school crossing guard. Clifford attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and is a member of the Masonic Lodge. Clifford is survived by a son Michael T. Prespare (Susan) of Brentwood; daughters Madelaine L. Prespare of Antioch, TN; and Ingelore Reese of Germany. He is also survived by grandchildren Ally Prespare, Grayson Prespare, and Thomas Reese (Nikki) as well as great grandchildren Lilli and Mia Reese. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Lore Schwarz Prespare who passed away in 2015. Mr. & Mrs. Prespare were married in 1953 in Weisbaden, Germany while Clifford was serving in the Far Eastern Intelligence Command Center and Lore was serving as a US government interpreter. Lore had assisted as an interpreter with the Nuremberg Trials. Clifford was the oldest of 10 children and all of his siblings have preceded him in death. Graveside services with full military honors will be conducted on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
