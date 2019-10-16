Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Clinton "Pokie" Jones


1955 - 2019
Clinton "Pokie" Jones Obituary
Clinton "Pokie" Jones

Clarksville - Age 64, passed away Oct. 1, 2019 in Houston, Tx. He was born July 4, 1955 in Clarksville, to Clinton, Sr. and Jeanette Petrie Jones both preceded him in death.,He is survived by children, Lamonte Jones(shawana), Fort Worth, Tx. & Chantelle Jones of Clarksville, Tn., siblings, Melvin Petrie, Long Island ,NY. Beverly & Llorna Jones, Clarksville. Visitation Thurs. 5-7, Vis. Friday 11-12 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
