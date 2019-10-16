|
|
Clinton "Pokie" Jones
Clarksville - Age 64, passed away Oct. 1, 2019 in Houston, Tx. He was born July 4, 1955 in Clarksville, to Clinton, Sr. and Jeanette Petrie Jones both preceded him in death.,He is survived by children, Lamonte Jones(shawana), Fort Worth, Tx. & Chantelle Jones of Clarksville, Tn., siblings, Melvin Petrie, Long Island ,NY. Beverly & Llorna Jones, Clarksville. Visitation Thurs. 5-7, Vis. Friday 11-12 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019