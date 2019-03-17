|
Clyde M. Maize Jr.
Clarksville - Clyde M. Maize Jr., age 71, passed away on March 11th, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. There will be no visitation or funeral service as it was his wish to donate his body to science so that he could help others.
Clyde was born in Stinnett, Texas to Clyde and Martha Maize on May 9, 1947. He married Katherine Mayola Maize (Oliphant) on June 28, 1980 in Clarksville. He had several jobs over his lifetime and loved to serve his community as an EMT, Sheriff's Deputy, volunteer fireman and substitute teacher. One of his favorite jobs was helping Santa each year with visits to private homes and public events.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam war (3 tours) and served in the United States Navy and United States Marine Corp.
Clyde is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Katherine Mayola Maize (Oliphant); his brother, Ronald (Lynn) Maize of El Cajon, CA; his daughter, Rita Sholar (Maize) & son in law, Brian Sholar of Hopkinsville, KY and his grandchildren, Clara and John Singer of Idlewild, MI.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Socity P.O. box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019