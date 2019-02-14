Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville - Age 77 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

He was born April 4, 1941 in Clarksville to Sam Burney and Pearl West Burney. He was a member of Martin Chapel AME Church. He retired from State Stove in 2004. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Thelma Colman and Frances Stevens; brothers, Sam, Jr, Robert, James and Joe Burney.

He leaves to cherish his memories son, Donald Burney; grandchildren Donald Burney, Jr and Dawn Adams; sisters, Mary (Alvin) Harris and Leigh Ann Burney; brothers, Rev. Wilbur (Janice) Burney and Eddie L. Burney, of Indiana and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
