Clarksville - Dalton Cody Oliver, age 26, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Cody's family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday and 12 noon until the hour of service Monday.
Cody entered into this life on November 4, 1993 in Clarksville. He was a crew leader for Clarksville Fencing.
In addition to his parents, Daniel and Crystal Oliver and Misty and Tony Patterson, he is survived by his brothers, Dylan Oliver, Dean Oliver, and Anthony Patterson; maternal grandparents, David and Melanie Mosier, Teresa Tanner, Tony and Clara Patterson; paternal grandparents, Vernice Oliver, Keith and Peggy Lavell; and his nieces, Paisleigh and Presleigh Oliver. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Oliver, and his maternal grandmother, Betsy Hollis Mosier.
Pallbearers will be Paul Havens, Tyler Newton, Anthony Hightower, Dequan Wiggins, Garrett Skeens, and Jacob Hall. Dylan Oliver, Dean Oliver, Anthony Patterson, and Jarrett Plunkett will serve as honorary pallbearers.
