Collin Jeffrey Wright
Clarksville - Collin Jeffrey Wright, age 19, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
He was born November 3, 1999, in Nashville, TN, to Jeff Wright and Heather Haralson Wright.
Collin was a welder at Trinity (Arcosa) Marine. He cherished his daughter and spending time with family and friends. Collin's favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. He loved his dogs and was a very compassionate an witty young man.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 27, at 1:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rye's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, from 10:00 AM until the time of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to his parents, Collin is survived by his daughter, Olivia Renee Wright; two sisters, Kayla (Zachary) Lane and Courtney Wright; paternal grandparents, David and Patricia Wright; and maternal grandmother, Kay Haralson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Haralson, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Heady, Cody Moreland, Hunter Cross, Clay Walker, Kendall Tyrell, and Harley Wyatt.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 26, 2019