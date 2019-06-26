Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Collin Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collin Jeffrey Wright


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Collin Jeffrey Wright Obituary
Collin Jeffrey Wright

Clarksville - Collin Jeffrey Wright, age 19, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born November 3, 1999, in Nashville, TN, to Jeff Wright and Heather Haralson Wright.

Collin was a welder at Trinity (Arcosa) Marine. He cherished his daughter and spending time with family and friends. Collin's favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. He loved his dogs and was a very compassionate an witty young man.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 27, at 1:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rye's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, from 10:00 AM until the time of service, at the funeral home.

In addition to his parents, Collin is survived by his daughter, Olivia Renee Wright; two sisters, Kayla (Zachary) Lane and Courtney Wright; paternal grandparents, David and Patricia Wright; and maternal grandmother, Kay Haralson.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Haralson, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Heady, Cody Moreland, Hunter Cross, Clay Walker, Kendall Tyrell, and Harley Wyatt.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now