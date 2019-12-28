|
|
Colonel James Davis Hallums (Ret)
Clarksville - Colonel James Davis Hallums (Ret) passed away at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on December 26, 2019, at the age of 77.
Services will be at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, Clarksville, Tennessee, at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday, January 2. Interment will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Jim was born October 31, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late James Baker and Elsie Davis Hallums.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Robin Russell Hallums, and three daughters: Melanie Hallums (Joshua Shanholtzer) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cynthia Hallums (Jeffrey Broom) of Chicago, Illinois, and Julie Hallums of Clarksville, as well as five grandchildren who adored him: Eleanor, Daniel, William, Lilly James, and Russell.
Jim served in the United States Army for 31 years. After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1966, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Infantry. He deployed to Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division in December 1967. In addition to serving as an Infantry Officer, Jim served as a Foreign Area Officer, specializing in Latin America. Later assignments included tours as a Company Commander with the 101st at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Instructor to the Mexican War College in Mexico; Battalion and Brigade Executive Officer at Fort Benning, Georgia; Advisor in El Salvador; Commander of the Benning Phase of Ranger School at Fort Benning; Commander of the 3-187 Battalion (the Rakkasans), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell; Commander of Joint Task Force Bravo in Honduras; Commander of the U.S. Military Group in Bolivia; and Professor at the United States Military Academy.
His awards include the Defense Superior Service Award, the Bronze Star with V Device, the Joint Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Parachutists Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Ranger Tab.
Jim earned a bachelor of science degree from the United States Military Academy, a master of arts degree from the University of Houston, and a Ph.D. in sociology from Vanderbilt University. He also is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Advanced Course, the Brazilian Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the Army War College.
He published two works: U.S. Policy in Small Wars, published while he was a National Security Fellow at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government; and The Effects of Social Background Variables on Resignation of the USMA Graduates of the Class of 1973, published while he was at Vanderbilt University.
After retiring from the Army, Jim and Robin retired to their family's farm in Clarksville, and Jim taught at Clarksville Academy and Austin Peay State University. He loved and served his family and his country with the utmost pride, determination, and devotion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations that fight hunger: F.U.E.L. Program, via St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2201 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37040 (a program that helps feed public school students in Clarksville); or Loaves and Fishes, P.O. BOX 3241, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019