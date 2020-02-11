Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Community Church
Connie Dix


1960 - 2020
Connie Dix Obituary
Connie Dix

Clarksville - Age 59 of Clarksville passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mt. Hebron Community Church. Interment Benevolent Lodge #210 Cemetery.

She was born April 20, 1960 in Clarksville to Melvin Hagewood and Rosie Lee Ramey Hagewood. She is preceded in death by her parents. She was a 1978 graduate of Montgomery Central High School and a member of Mt. Hebron Community Church. She retired from Sites Vision Clinic in March 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memories devoted husband, Rev. John Dix, Sr; daughters, Angelia Marable, Clarksville, TN and Rosalyn (Dante') Lawson, Mt. Juliet, TN; sons, Ricky (Terralisha) Hagewood, Bowling Green, KY and John Dix, Jr, Clarksville, TN; sisters, Bristol (George) Pettus, Bernice Williams and Machelle (Kenneth) Springfield all of Clarksville, TN; brother, Melvin (Hosetta) Hagewood, Jr, Clarksville, TN; mother-in-law, Rosie Lee Dix; sister-in-law, Rosa Atkins; brothers-in-law, Sammy Dix and Ricky Dix all of Clarksville, TN 6 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
