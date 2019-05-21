Services
Columbia - Constance Louise "Connie" Marks Matlock, 69, teacher and resident of Maury County, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Life Care in Columbia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association Development Office, 4340 East West Highway, #905

Bethesda, MD 20814-4447, or the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061

Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born July 7, 1949, in Clarksville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Dempsey Hunter Marks and the late Julia Wilcox Marks. Constance was a 1967 graduate of Clarksville High School and a 1971 graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. At DePauw she majored in Latin and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. On January 22, 1977 she married Phillip C. Matlock, and they made their home in Columbia, Tennessee. She taught Latin at Columbia Central High School for 20 years. Before teaching at Columbia Central High School, she taught at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana and Columbia Military Academy. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Columbia. Connie's greatest joy was her daughter Corbin and her grandson Paul Dempsey. She was a quintessential friend who was generous and caring and was always ready to help in any way. She was a dedicated educator who loved to spark the love of learning and confidence in her students. Connie enjoyed reading, cooking, and gardening.

Connie is survived by her husband Phillip C. Matlock; daughter Corbin Marks Duncan; grandson Paul Dempsey Duncan, all of Columbia; sister Julia Van Cleve Marks Meadows (Dan) of Port Royal, Tennessee; brother Robert Clive Marks (Jene Marie) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; many, many friends.

The family extends sincere thanks to Compassus Hospice for their competent and compassionate care. Much gratitude is extended to Lynne Kirk, Sis, Charlotte, Shelby Crain, Brandi Crain, Janah Smith, and Tiffani Cornelius.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 21, 2019
