Cora Sue McMillan
Erin - Cora Sue McMillan, age 81 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
A celebration of her life will be held 10:00a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Martin officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery.
The McMillan family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday morning.
Cora Sue entered this life on June 21, 1938 in Erin, TN, daughter to the late Roy and Ara Bell Potts. Cora Sue was a lifelong resident of Erin, TN, and was the Houston County Circuit Court Clerk for many years.
Cora Sue leaves behind her loving son, Mike (Gina) McMillan, and sister, Nelda Farnsworth. Cora Sue also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Tyler (Nichole) McMillan, Tate (Brooke) McMillan, and five great-grandchildren, Tripp, Tyce, Elle, Crew, and Kain.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler McMillan, Tate McMillan, Johnny Potts, Trent Knott, Scott Moore, Kerry Vincent, Wayne Mitchell and Robert Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erin United Methodist Church, 40 West Walnut St, Erin, TN, 37061.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019