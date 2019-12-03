|
Cornelius Isiah Harper
Clarksville - Cornelius Isiah Harper, age 34, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Opelika, AL on August, 2, 1985 to Herbert Harper and Gloria Sparks. Cornelius worked as an Account Manager with Dell, but also worked as a server prior. He had many hobbies including: cooking, wood working projects, listening to country music, and enjoying Alabama football. He crafted several wood items for his own home. Cornelius had several favorite country music artists such as Lee Brice and Eric Church. Cornelius was a social butterfly and never met a stranger no matter where life took him. His wife, Ashlee, emphasizes what an amazing father and husband he was to his family. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 3 years, Ashlee Harper; children: Apollo Harper, Princeton Cerrato, and Jackie Harper; parents: Herbert Harper and Gloria Sparks; step-father, Frank Sparks; siblings: Morris Harper, Tanika Harper-Moore (Derek), and Nee-Nee Harper; step-siblings: Cliff Sparks, Patrick Sparks, and Elliot Sparks; sister-in-law, Shannon Whisler. A memorial service for Mr. Harper will be conducted on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Family and friends are welcome to visit at 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone: 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019