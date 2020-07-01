Cpt James "Jim" (Ret) Grater
CPT James "Jim" Grater (Ret)

Clarksville - CPT James "Jim" Eugene Grater (Ret) age 75, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Lebanon, IN to the late Walter and Edna List Grater.

A Memorial service with full military honors and burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with Visitation beginning at 10 AM, and a Memorial at 11 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The procession will follow to the Cemetery for a 1:00 PM Service.

Jim retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service. After retirement he spent countless hours helping veterans and their causes. The DAV, MOAA, TVET, American Legion, VFW, and the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition just to name a few. He also loved being a part of Corvettes of Clarksville, the Welcome Home Veterans Week, and TVETS Annual Veterans on the Hill.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Laura Greer Grater, daughter Jennifer (Omar) Nava, grandson Spencer Nava, and sister Sue (Terry) Ford.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite Veterans' Organization would be appreciated.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
JUL
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
