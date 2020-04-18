Services
More Obituaries for Cpt Force
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cpt James Grater Air "Jim" (Ret) Force

Cpt James Grater Air "Jim" (Ret) Force Obituary
CPT James "Jim" Grater (Ret) Air Force

Clarksville - CPT James "Jim" Eugene Grater (Ret) Air Force, age 75, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Lebanon, IN to the late Walter and Edna List Grater.

A Memorial service with full military honors and burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West will take place in the near future.

Jim retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service. After retirement he spent countless hours helping veterans and their causes. The DAV, MOAA, TVET, American Legion, VFW, and the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition just to name a few. He also loved being a part of Corvettes of Clarksville, the Welcome Home Veterans Week, and TVETS Annual Veterans on the Hill.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Laura Greer Grater, daughter Jennifer (Omar) Nava, grandson Spencer Nava, and sister Sue (Terry) Ford.

Please visit Jim's guestbook at sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020
