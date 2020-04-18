|
CPT James "Jim" Grater (Ret) Air Force
Clarksville - CPT James "Jim" Eugene Grater (Ret) Air Force, age 75, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Lebanon, IN to the late Walter and Edna List Grater.
A Memorial service with full military honors and burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West will take place in the near future.
Jim retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service. After retirement he spent countless hours helping veterans and their causes. The DAV, MOAA, TVET, American Legion, VFW, and the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition just to name a few. He also loved being a part of Corvettes of Clarksville, the Welcome Home Veterans Week, and TVETS Annual Veterans on the Hill.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Laura Greer Grater, daughter Jennifer (Omar) Nava, grandson Spencer Nava, and sister Sue (Terry) Ford.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020