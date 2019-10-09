|
|
Crystal Gayle Williams
Southside - Crystal Gayle Williams, age 38, of Southside, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Horizon Medical Center, in Dickson.
Crystal was born December 15, 1980, in Clarksville, TN, to Luther Jenkins and Mary Yarbrough Jenkins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 9, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Ken Andrews officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to her parents, Crystal is survived by her husband, Dillon Williams; three daughters, Paige Williams, Percilla Williams, and Madison Williams, all of Southside; and two stepbrothers, Steven Jenkins and Brian Jenkins, both of Clarksville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019