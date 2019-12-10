|
CSM Albert Acuna, ARMY (Ret)
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for CSM Albert Acuna, ARMY (Ret), age 79 of Clarksville, will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with military honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 6:00 PM. Albert passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1940 in Niles, CA. Albert was retired from the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and was a Bronze Star recipient. He enjoyed going to the movies, trips with his grandchildren, and watching old western shows.
Albert is preceded in death by his father Paul Acuna, sister Eugenia, first wife Mary Edith Acuna, and son-in-law Dorris Watts. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Cathy Acuna; mother, Sara Acuna; children: Jovonia Watts, Stephanie (Mike) Swanberg, Amy (Robert) Smith, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Rye; sisters, Frances and Gloria; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Haleigh Silveira.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019