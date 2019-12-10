Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Csm Army
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Csm Albert Acuna (Ret) Army


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Csm Albert Acuna (Ret) Army Obituary
CSM Albert Acuna, ARMY (Ret)

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for CSM Albert Acuna, ARMY (Ret), age 79 of Clarksville, will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with military honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 6:00 PM. Albert passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1940 in Niles, CA. Albert was retired from the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and was a Bronze Star recipient. He enjoyed going to the movies, trips with his grandchildren, and watching old western shows.

Albert is preceded in death by his father Paul Acuna, sister Eugenia, first wife Mary Edith Acuna, and son-in-law Dorris Watts. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Cathy Acuna; mother, Sara Acuna; children: Jovonia Watts, Stephanie (Mike) Swanberg, Amy (Robert) Smith, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Rye; sisters, Frances and Gloria; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Haleigh Silveira.

Please visit Albert's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Csm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -