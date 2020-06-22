CSM (R) Anthony L. Rucci
Clarksville - CSM (R) Anthony L. Rucci, age 78, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 while at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Clarksville.
A Celebration of Life with U.S. Army honors will be held at a later date. CSM Rucci will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Anthony was born on July 1, 1941 in Hartford, CT, to the late Angelo B. Rucci and Clara Rucci. He was a dedicated soldier, having honorably and bravely served his country with tours in Okinawa, Vietnam, and across much of Europe. He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, and the 1st, 5th, and 10th Special Forces Group. Anthony had also participated in the US Sergeant Major Academy for six months and was the recipient of numerous awards and citations throughout his military career. Notably among those were the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, the Vietnam Service Medal w/ 5 Campaign Stars, and numerous other Vietnam campaign related service medals and ribbons. His last duty assignment was with the 20th Engineering Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). CSM Rucci retired from service in 1988 after 30 years of tenure. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also owned and operated Anthony's Lock & Key for some 25 years after his Army career. He was a proud, lifetime member of the Special Forces Association (Chapter 38), American Legion Post 223, and the VFW.
In addition to his parents, Angelo and Clara Rucci, Anthony was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Rucci, and his grandson, Marcus Baez. Anthony is survived by his wife, Patricia Rucci; children, Debbie Baez (Wally), Terry Rucci (Patti), Antonio Rucci (Pam), Amber Hamilton, and Brett Bishop (Jessica); siblings, Richard Rucci, Donna Butkus (Barry), Maryann Rucci, and Robert Rucci; grandchildren, T.J. (Jessei), Tiffany (Lucas), Brandy, Ashley, Cortland, Christopher, and Braylee; and several great grandchildren.
Anthony's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the care givers in House 6 and House 9 at the TN State Veterans Home. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Clarksville - CSM (R) Anthony L. Rucci, age 78, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 while at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Clarksville.
A Celebration of Life with U.S. Army honors will be held at a later date. CSM Rucci will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Anthony was born on July 1, 1941 in Hartford, CT, to the late Angelo B. Rucci and Clara Rucci. He was a dedicated soldier, having honorably and bravely served his country with tours in Okinawa, Vietnam, and across much of Europe. He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, and the 1st, 5th, and 10th Special Forces Group. Anthony had also participated in the US Sergeant Major Academy for six months and was the recipient of numerous awards and citations throughout his military career. Notably among those were the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, the Vietnam Service Medal w/ 5 Campaign Stars, and numerous other Vietnam campaign related service medals and ribbons. His last duty assignment was with the 20th Engineering Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). CSM Rucci retired from service in 1988 after 30 years of tenure. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also owned and operated Anthony's Lock & Key for some 25 years after his Army career. He was a proud, lifetime member of the Special Forces Association (Chapter 38), American Legion Post 223, and the VFW.
In addition to his parents, Angelo and Clara Rucci, Anthony was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Rucci, and his grandson, Marcus Baez. Anthony is survived by his wife, Patricia Rucci; children, Debbie Baez (Wally), Terry Rucci (Patti), Antonio Rucci (Pam), Amber Hamilton, and Brett Bishop (Jessica); siblings, Richard Rucci, Donna Butkus (Barry), Maryann Rucci, and Robert Rucci; grandchildren, T.J. (Jessei), Tiffany (Lucas), Brandy, Ashley, Cortland, Christopher, and Braylee; and several great grandchildren.
Anthony's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the care givers in House 6 and House 9 at the TN State Veterans Home. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.