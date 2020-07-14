CSM (R) Edward J. Zeek
Clarksville - CSM (R) Edward Jacob Zeek, age 91, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, July 13, 2020. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Rick Childress officiating. Burial with US Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Ed's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Ed entered into this life on July 20, 1928, son of the late Jacob and Anna Zeek. As a young man, Ed entered into the US Army at the height of WWII, volunteering to be a part of the elite Paratrooper force and pledging his loyalty to the Flag of the United States of America against the powers of world tyranny and oppression. In doing so, Ed became a member of the "greatest generation" and bravely fought for liberty and freedom, not only during the last World War, but over the subsequent three decades. He continued his dedicated service with the Army throughout the Korean War and Vietnam. Throughout his military career it became apparent that Ed was a natural leader and attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major. His decorations and medals included the Bronze Star (4th Oak Leaf Cluster), Air Medal (4th Oak Leaf Cluster), Combat Infantryman Badge (2), Master Parachutist Badge, Good Conduct Medal (8), 12 Overseas Service Badges, Vietnamese Jump Wings, Vietnamese Service Medal (12 Campaign Stars), Meritorious Unit Citation (2), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (3), Presidential Unit Citation, Valorous Unit Award (2), Rep. of Korea Presidential Citation, Korean Service Medal (2 Bronze Stars), the Glider Badge, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), and the WWII Victory Medal. Ed was discharged from active duty service following 27 years of service. Following retirement from the Army, Ed worked for Civil Service/DENTAC for nearly 30 years. In his spare time he loved working and crafting with his hands. Making wind chimes, painting one of a kind statuaries, and brick-work around the home were just some of the many things he enjoyed. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth, Annastasia, Stanley, Andy, and Frank. Survivors include the love of his life and wife of over 65 years, Wilma Bohna Zeek, children Edward Jacob Zeek II, Barbara Zeek Hutchinson (Danny), Marie Zeek Rainey, and Susan Zeek; brother, Valentino Zeek; and grandchildren, Alex Snyder, Kaitlyn Rios, Zeek Rainey, Maddy Fleagle, Jacob Rainey, and Kaleigh Thorne; one great grandchild and was awaiting a second.
Memorials may be made to either Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the Clarksville/Montgomery Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be made to Ed's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com
