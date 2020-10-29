CSM (Ret) James L. Johnson
Clarksville - CSM (Ret) James L. Johnson, "Jim", age 89, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Mulberry officiating. Burial and U.S. Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, and again on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jim entered this life on March 23, 1931 in South Carrollton, KY to the late Herman and Maude Moore Johnson. He attended Lewisburg High School and later graduated from Austin Peay State University. Jim was a Christian and retired Veteran of The United States Army. During his honorable years of service, he achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major and served three tours in Vietnam and two tours in the Korean Conflict. He was awarded numerous decorations and medals. Among those were the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal with "V" device and 5th Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation medal 2D Award, Combat Infantryman Badge 2D Award, Air Medal 3D Award, National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, Nine Oversea Service Bars, Vietnam Service Medal with 10 Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device, Korean Service Medal with 5 campaign stars, United Nations Service Medal, Army of Occupational Medal (Japan), Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Master Parachutist Badge, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm 2D Award.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Forgy Johnson; son, James Michael Johnson and his wife Shelia; daughters, Regina Slaughter, Lisa Downing and her husband John; brother, Charles (Betty) Johnson; sister, Betty Hinson; grandchildren, Samantha A. Johnson, Shannon A. Johnson, Sarah E. Slaughter, John D. Slaughter, Jason E. Linkous, and James R. Downing; great-grandchildren, Madisyn and Kendyl Denney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
