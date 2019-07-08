|
CSM (Ret.) Louis "Gene" Henderson
Clarksville - CSM (Ret.) Louis Eugene "Gene" Henderson, 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Gene was born on August 3, 1941, in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Joseph Carr Henderson and Dorothy Louise Young Henderson.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Gene retired as a CSM from the U.S. Army after 27 years of dedicated service, where he served in Vietnam. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 761 and dedicated fisherman.
Gene is survived by his wife, Hannelore Henderson; three children, Caroline (Clay) Coles, Peggy Henderson, and Jason C. Henderson; brother, James Carr Henderson; brother-in-law, Heinz (Frieda) Wehner; five grandchildren, Michael Martinez, Ashley Coles, Chantae Pearson, Chelsea Pearson, and Jaiden Snyder; two great grandchildren, Carter and Conner; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 8, 2019