CSM William "Bill" Lee Purcell
Cunningham - CSM William "Bill" Lee Purcell, age 85, of Cunningham, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Bill was born October 29, 1934, in Mt. Vernon, IL, to the late Ancel Purcell and Ruth Clark Purcell. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Purcell; and one son, Michael Purcell.
He was a US Army veteran, having retired as a Command Sergeant Major after 21 years of service. Mr. Purcell later worked at F&M Bank.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 27, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Greg Jones officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Bill is survived by his wife, Dixie Keene Purcell; two sons, Randall (Susan) Purcell and Ricky (Emma) Purcell; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org/give
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.