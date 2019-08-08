|
|
Curtis J. Mohon
Cadiz, KY - Curtis Jeffery Mohon, age 22, passed away at his home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Curtis was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on July 18, 1997, to Jeffery and Peggy Jackson Mohon. He worked as a warehouse worker for T-Rad North America. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clifton Lee Mohon and James Jackson. He is survived by his parents; son, Zaylenn Karson Mohon; brothers, Murry (Nicole) Burns and William Burns; sister, Jessica Nicole Mohon; grandparents; Judy Burnette and Mandy Owens; and fiance', Kaitlin Atwell. Funeral service will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Nicholson Cemetery in Ashland City, Tennessee. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 3pm to 7pm and on Friday, August 9th, from 11am until service hour of 1pm. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019