Curtis "Dale" Williams
Clarksville - Curtis "Dale" Williams, 69, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Dale was born on October 11, 1949, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Morton Williams and Odessa Hollis Williams. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Chrystal Gayle Williams.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. George Adair officiating. Burial will be held at Nanney-Hollis Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Dale was a retired truck driver and member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church.
Dale is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Gates Williams of Clarksville, TN; two brothers, Rayburn Williams of Ashland City, TN and Ronnie Williams of Clarksville, TN; and three sisters, Reba Walker, Betty Shearon of Clarksville, TN, and Carolyn Dahms of South Carolina.
Pallbearers will be Patrick McCord, Dan Williams, Jerry Ellis, Easy Eidson, Jay Chantler, and Chris Summers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas West Hospital Group, 423 Harding Place, Suite 330, Nashville, TN 37211.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
