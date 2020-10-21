1/1
Cw2 Efrain (Ret) Martinez-Gonzalez
1948 - 2020
CW2 Efrain Martinez-Gonzalez (Ret)

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for CW2 Efrain "Frank" Martinez-Gonzalez, ARMY (Ret), age 72 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Bishop Woodson officiating. Burial will follow in the KY Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Frank passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1948 in San Juan, PR to Celestino Martinez and Julia Gonzalez who precede him in death. He retired from the United States Army with over 26 years of service, including service in Vietnam. Frank loved family and friend get togethers and watching his grandchildren play sports. He liked playing bingo and dominoes, going to casinos, cars, and sports.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosa Llanos Martinez; sons, Efrain "Franky" Martinez II (Angelin) and Celestino "Boty" Martinez (Yesmeinda); daughter, Brenda Martinez; siblings: Victor Martinez, Braulia Martinez, and Anadelia Martinez; grandchildren: De'Ahara, Leandra "Kooky", Asha, Alexea "Lexi", Tatyana "Taty", John "Ja'Rel", Celestino "CJ", Emilia, Efrain "Tre" III; and great grandson, Jayden Jenkins.

Please visit Frank's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
OCT
27
Burial
KY Veterans Cemetery West
