Cw4 Jerry Mealer (Ret) Army
1946 - 2020
CW4 Jerry Mealer, ARMY (Ret)

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for CW4 Jerry Lynn Mealer, ARMY (Ret), age 73 of Clarksville, will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church where he was a member and past elder. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Jerry passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1946 in Calhoun, GA to Thomas and Ella Johnson Mealer.

Jerry retired after 21 years as a Master Army Aviator with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. In addition to being a Vietnam veteran, he had numerous overseas assignments and duty stations. Jerry received numerous commendations including a Meritorious Service Medal and an Air Medal. He was the previous owner of Line-X of Clarksville and previously employed by DynCorp. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, stock-car racing, and most recently listening to his grandson, Aiden, read to him every night. Jerry truly lived his life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, James "Jim" Mealer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robin Ehly Mealer; sons, Jerry Mealer, Jr. and Benjamin Mealer; daughter, Brandi (David) Goodwin; grandson, Aiden Goodwin, brother, Tommy (Beverly) Mealer; and sister-in-law, Gulcan Mealer.

Please visit Jerry's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
SEP
16
Burial
02:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
