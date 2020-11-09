1/1
Cw3 Jesse Barnett (Ret) Army
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cw3's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CW3 Jesse Barnett, Army (Ret)

Clarksville -

CW3 Jesse Vinson Barnett, Army (Ret), age 89, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and US Army Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Jesse entered this life on December 23, 1930 in West Liberty, KY to the late William and Martha Miller Barnett. He was a Methodist and a Retired US Army Veteran. During his twenty years of honorable service, he served in both Korea and two tours in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Vance Barnett, and three brothers.

Survivors include his son, Wesley Allen Barnett; daughters, Tina Barnett Moberly, and Jonna Barnett Rockwell, and her husband, Troy; sisters, Eva Nancy Koger, Jerri VanHoose, and Connie Barnett; grandchildren, Vinson Moberly, Christy Wiram, Corinna Barnett, Wesley Barnett, Jonathan Crowder, and Rikki Ann Crowder, and ten great-grandchildren.

The family wants to give thanks for the special care provided by the Doctors and Nurses of the 4200 Wing at Tennova Healthcare Hospital, and the Nurses and Therapists of Tennova Home Health.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved