CW3 Jesse Barnett, Army (Ret)
Clarksville -
CW3 Jesse Vinson Barnett, Army (Ret), age 89, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and US Army Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jesse entered this life on December 23, 1930 in West Liberty, KY to the late William and Martha Miller Barnett. He was a Methodist and a Retired US Army Veteran. During his twenty years of honorable service, he served in both Korea and two tours in Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Vance Barnett, and three brothers.
Survivors include his son, Wesley Allen Barnett; daughters, Tina Barnett Moberly, and Jonna Barnett Rockwell, and her husband, Troy; sisters, Eva Nancy Koger, Jerri VanHoose, and Connie Barnett; grandchildren, Vinson Moberly, Christy Wiram, Corinna Barnett, Wesley Barnett, Jonathan Crowder, and Rikki Ann Crowder, and ten great-grandchildren.
The family wants to give thanks for the special care provided by the Doctors and Nurses of the 4200 Wing at Tennova Healthcare Hospital, and the Nurses and Therapists of Tennova Home Health.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com