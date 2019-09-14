Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Cw2 Martin (Ret) Trusty


1933 - 2019
Cw2 Martin (Ret) Trusty Obituary
CW2 Martin Trusty (Ret)

Clarksville - CW2 Martin Trusty, ARMY (Ret), age 86 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at TN State Veteran's Home. He was born on January 22, 1933 in Westfield, MA. Martin served 23 years in the United States Army. He served 2 tours in Korea during his service. After his retirement he became a chaplain at Ft. Campbell, KY Army Base.

He is survived by his wife, Christa Trusty; sons, Stephen Smith and Gene (Tracey) Smith, Jr.; daughter, Geri Smith; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Trusty; and sisters: Kathy Pighety and Frances Henley.

Please visit Martin's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
