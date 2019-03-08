|
|
CW3 Michael Yarbrough, Sr. ARMY (Ret)
Woodlawn - A Funeral service for CW3 Michael Roy Yarbrough, Sr. ARMY (Ret), age 63 of Woodlawn, will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Michael passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1955 in Gideon, MO to Roy and June Wingfield Yarbrough. He retired from the United States Army after serving 24 years and was a Bronze Star Recipient. He was a 4th generation Combat Army Veteran and served in Desert Storm. Michael devoted his life to the 101st DAV and helping the veteran community. He was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being outdoors, and traveling in his RV.
Michael is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Okpun Yarbrough; mother, June Yarbrough; son, Michael (Brittney) Yarbrough, Jr.; daughter, Stacy Yarbrough-Garnett; brothers, David Yarbrough and Timothy Yarbrough; grandchildren, Curtis, Brendan, Sophia, Nari, and Stella.
Please visit Michael's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019