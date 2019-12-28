|
|
CW4 (Ret.) Richard Thomas Schillo
Clarksville - CW4 (Ret.) Richard Thomas Schillo, 62, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence.
Richard was born December 18, 1957, in Syracuse, NY to the late Richard John Schillo and Anne Agnes Barrett Schillo. He is also preceded in death by a son, Travis Rachunok and brother, Edward Schillo.
Mass in Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Jacob Dio officiating.
Richard was a retired U.S. Army Veteran. He was a broker with Crye-Leike Realtors and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Richard is survived by his wife, S. Kay Schillo; son, Jason Rachunok; daughter, Tara Rachunok (Alan) Szopinski; brother, John (Laura) Schillo; two sisters, Margaret (Al) Prati and Mary Schillo; four grandchildren, Donovan DeVera, Jackie DeVera, Cooper Szopinski, and Clora Szopinski; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, 1301 Medical Center Drive, Suite 1710, Nashville, TN 37232.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019