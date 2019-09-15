|
|
Cynthia Proctor
Cumberland Furnace - Cynthia June Proctor, 63 years old of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away at Magnolia House Group Home in Lebanon, TN on Sept. 13, 2019.
Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate her life at the Picnic Pavilion at Rotary Park Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1954, daughter of the late Mary Jean Morrison Proctor Whisenant and the late Perry Proctor, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Kyley Wall and Shannon Wayne Wall; her sister, Patti Proctor Carter and brother, Milan Proctor and several grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Wayne Proctor and twin daughters Gretchen Renee Wall and Lorie Frances Wall
Cindy had worked in various factories as well as a school bus driver, however, her greatest talent was art. She loved painting and had beautiful scenic paintings displayed in banks, bed and breakfast facilities and various other public buildings. Art Supplies or monetary gifts are preferred to be sent to the Art Department of Montgomery Central Elementary School in memory of Cindy Proctor.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019