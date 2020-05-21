|
Cynthia "Cindy" Slater
Clarksville - Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Slater, age 53, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence.
Cindy was born August 3, 1966 in Marion County, Indianapolis to Jerry Lee Bradshaw and Beverly White.
Cindy was a devoted Baptist, and was a member of Willow Springs Freewill Baptist Church, she also was a member of the Mansfield Chapter # 76 Order of the Eastern Star.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM with an Eastern Star Service to follow at 7 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral home at 12 PM with Willie Lyle officiating.
Cindy is survived by her parents; husband, Steven L. Slater; brother Jeffery (Cheryl) Bradshaw; sons, Darin Slater, Joey Slater, Jerred Slater, and Dr. Jakob Slater and two grandchildren, Jace Slater and Hunter Slater.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 21 to May 22, 2020