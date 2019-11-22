Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1921 - 2019
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Dalton Gupton, age 97 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home with Brother Craig Cross officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Wallace Gupton at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Dalton passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 26, 1921 in Montgomery County TN to James Houston and Hettie Adkins Fielder. Dalton was a member of Walton's Chapel UMC where she was active in all aspects of the church. She was also a nurse at Clarksville Memorial Hospital for 20 years.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by 3 brothers. She is survived by her children, Ron(Lynda)Gupton and Elaine(Robert)Wilson, grandchildren: Michelle Gardner, Scott(Katie)Gupton, Chris(Jessi)Head, and Jake Shores, and great grandchildren: Madison and Jackson Gupton and Meredith and Audrey Head.

Please visit Dalton's guestbook and share a memory at sykesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
