Daniel Holmes
1933 - 2020
Daniel Holmes

Clarksville - Age 87, passed away July 14, 2020 at Tennova Health Care. He was born June 23, 1933 in Clarksville to the parents, Daniel & Marie Johnson Holmes. He was educated in the Mont. Co. Schools graduating from Burt High School. Daniel served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He worked as a painter and general handy work for many years. He is survived by nephews, Bruce & Charles Holmes, devoted cousin Beverly Jones & Willard Porter other relatives. Funeral Service Friday, July 24, 2020, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Carl W. Ransom
Friend
July 23, 2020
Rest in eternal peace cousin Daniel you were more like a brother to me.Take your well deserved rest. Love Willard Jr aka Baby Junior.
Willard Porter Jr
Family
July 22, 2020
Rest in heaven cousin because I know where you're. I love and will miss you.
Dora Johnson
Family
