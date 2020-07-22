Daniel Holmes



Clarksville - Age 87, passed away July 14, 2020 at Tennova Health Care. He was born June 23, 1933 in Clarksville to the parents, Daniel & Marie Johnson Holmes. He was educated in the Mont. Co. Schools graduating from Burt High School. Daniel served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He worked as a painter and general handy work for many years. He is survived by nephews, Bruce & Charles Holmes, devoted cousin Beverly Jones & Willard Porter other relatives. Funeral Service Friday, July 24, 2020, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home.









