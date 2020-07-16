Danny Chester
Clarksville - Danny Chester, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Alive Hospice Residence.
Danny was born April 20, 1947, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Leslie Chester and Ada Shelby Chester. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Nolan Chester; one sister, Nell Woods; and stepson, Marc Harris.
Mr. Chester retired from Acme Boot and Clarksville Gas and Water. He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church, where he loved to serve and knew everyone by name. Danny was also a member of the River Club and Masonic Lodge 89. He was an avid golfer and a US Navy veteran.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 18, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Danny is survived by his wife, Donna Murphy Chester; daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Conatser; stepdaughter, Traci (Charlie) Koon; three sisters, Margaret (Will) Nicholson, Rubye (Vernon) Caldwell, and Francis Bowden; and five grandchildren, Cody Stephens, Brady Conatser, Lexi Koon, Carter Harris, and Cole Harris.
Pallbearers will be Chris Conatser, Charlie Koon, Cody Stephens, Carter Harris, Macon Marshall, Ralph Mickle, Larry Shelby, and Gary Coplen. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Joe Haley Life Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hilldale Baptist Church Building Fund, 2001 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.