Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
1971 - 2019
Danny Gray Harrison Ii Obituary
Danny Gray Harrison II

Dover - Danny Gray Harrison II, age 48 of Dover, TN, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home.

A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church with Bro. Carl Newberry and Danny Peppers officiating. Burial will follow at Daniel Cemetery.

The Harrison family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. the hour of service.

Danny entered this life on June 27, 1971 in Clarksville, TN, son to the late Danny Gray Harrison and Mrs. Karen Daniel Harrison of Dover, TN.

Survivors include his loving mother, Karen Harrison; sister, Tracy Harrison Schmittou (Todd); and niece, Kacey Schmittou. He also leaves behind his daughter Chelsea and two grandchildren Trey and James.

Danny was also a skilled carpenter and worked for Nashville Local Carpenters Union Local 223 for 20 years.

Family and Friends will be serving as Pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019
