Danny Hayes
Clarksville - Danny Lloyd Hayes, age 65 of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1954 in Montgomery County to Harold and Jewel Bumpus Hayes.
He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and he spent many years working in construction.
Danny is preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his father; aunts and uncles, Cecil R. Hayes, Dorothy Hayes Nieman, Shirley B. Thomas, and Phillip Hayes.
Please visit Danny's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019