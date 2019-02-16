|
Danyon Elliott Rudolph
Clarksville - Age 48 of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Clarksville Seventh-day Adventist Church 1230 Northfield Drive Clarksville, TN 37040.
He was born October 13, 1970 to Latania Rudolph and Ronnie Elliott. He was a 1989 Northwest High School. He retired from Walmart 2014 where he was a Pharmacy Technician.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Tammy Rudolph; mother, Latania Rudolph; father, Ronnie Elliott; stepfather, Louis Marshall all of Clarksville, TN; brother, Manolito "Tito" Rudolph, Rochester, MN; stepchildren, Sean, Kyle, Keith, Darian Livingston; grandmother, Clarissa Lewis; aunts, Dr. Jacqueline Powell, Betty Smith, Josephine Wall, Glenda (Barry) Reaves, Dorothy File, Kathy Clark, Tinnie Marshall and Latisha Marshall; uncles, Christopher Lewis and Clarence Elliott great aunts, Yvonne (Dewell) Reeves and Charlene Rudolph and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019