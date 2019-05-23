|
|
Darion Ogburn
Clarksville - Age 21 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Benevolent Lodge #210 Cemetery.
He was born August 21, 1997 in Clarksville to Corey Ogburn and LaToya Donley. He was a graduate of Kenwood High School Class of 2015.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, LaToya Donley; father, Corey (Artisha Bowers); sisters, Malaysia Ogburn and Jnaria Wheeler all of Clarksville, TN; grandparents, Charles and Linda Ogburn and Joyce Davis; aunt, LaShanda (Donnie) Hutchenson; uncle, Marcus (Wanna) Donley and a host great aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 23, 2019