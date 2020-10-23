Darlene Cato Owen
Clarksville - Darlene Cato Owen, 83 of Clarksville passed away October 22, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday October 29, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Darlene entered this life on July 12, 1937 in Dawson Springs, Ky; daughter of the late Bernie and Cora Jacqueline Carver. She served as a Police Dispatcher Supervisor for the City and County of Clarksville-Montgomery Co. for 9 years. Darlene later retired after 30 year of Banking Services in the Clarksville area.
She attended Hilldale Baptist Church and was a kind and honest Christian. Darlene was very giving of her time, efforts and of herself. She was a loving and supportive mother.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Owen and sister, Elaine Seman.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacquelyn (Bill) Bogardus; son, James Cato; grandchildren, Derek (Natalie) Bogardus, Will Cato; great grandchildren; Avery and Emma; brother, James Thomas; sisters, Mary Frances Ramsey and Margaret Yates; and several nieces and nephews.
