Clarksville - Darlene Amanda Smith, 76 of Clarksville passed away on July 1, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Cal Hampton. Burial will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.



The Smith family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.



Mrs. Smith was born on July 3, 1942 in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of the late Clifford Boquist and Carrie Gallenger Boquist. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville, long time employee of Oak Grove Walmart, and was the former leader of the Girl Scout Troop 1266.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bill H. Smith; brother, Richard Boquist; and sister, Betty Lou Fristad.



Survivors include her son, Robert (Sherry Whiters) Sugg; daughters, Kim (Douglas) Grigery, Vickie Sugg Lara; grandchildren, Tyler Grigery, Charlena Peppes, Robert Sugg, Dillon Sugg, David Sword, Brianna Lara, Carrie Payton, Ashley Medina, Samuel Lara, Samantha Jiminez; and thirteen great-grandchildren.Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.



