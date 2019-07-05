Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Darlene Smith


1942 - 2019
Darlene Smith Obituary
Darlene Smith

Clarksville - Darlene Amanda Smith, 76 of Clarksville passed away on July 1, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Cal Hampton. Burial will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The Smith family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith was born on July 3, 1942 in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of the late Clifford Boquist and Carrie Gallenger Boquist. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville, long time employee of Oak Grove Walmart, and was the former leader of the Girl Scout Troop 1266.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bill H. Smith; brother, Richard Boquist; and sister, Betty Lou Fristad.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Sherry Whiters) Sugg; daughters, Kim (Douglas) Grigery, Vickie Sugg Lara; grandchildren, Tyler Grigery, Charlena Peppes, Robert Sugg, Dillon Sugg, David Sword, Brianna Lara, Carrie Payton, Ashley Medina, Samuel Lara, Samantha Jiminez; and thirteen great-grandchildren.Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 5, 2019
