|
|
Darol D. Walker
Clarksville - Darol D. Walker, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.
CSM (Ret.) Darol Walker was born October 28, 1936, in Albany, MO, to the late Robert William Walker and Helen Spainhower Walker. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Walker.
He served four years in the US Navy, then joined the US Army as an infantryman. His assignments included two tours in Vietnam, and additionally he served as Senior Military Instructor at Austin Peay State University's Army ROTC. Some of his awards and and decorations include the Bronze Star with V Device, Meritorious Service Meda, Vietnam Service Medal (4th award), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Expert Infantryman's Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and Ranger Tab.
After retirement from the Army, he continued his passion of serving others as a member of Hilldale Church of Christ, Rotary Club, Habitat for Humanity, Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, 101st Museum, 101st SGM Association, and many others. Darol completed a second career with Jack Turner and Associates as an insurance agent and financial planner, working for Mr. Turner for 35 years, until his retirement as Vice President in 2011. He was an avid fisherman, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Darol was a devoted Christian and beloved leader in the military and his community.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, due to health concerns regarding the Coronavirus. A private interment will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Darol is survived by his wife, Janice Turner Walker; two sons, Billy (Carol) Walker and Robert "Robb" W. Walker II; daughter, Tina R. (John) Jones; and seven grandchildren, Mollie (Taylor) Franklin, Maggie (Eli) Swift, Connor Jones, Kyleigh Jones, Cari Beth Walker, Wes Walker, and Trey Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale Church of Christ, 501 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020