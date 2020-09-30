1/1
Darwin E. Stewart
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darwin E. Stewart

Clarksville - Darwin E. Stewart, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

Darwin was born May 10, 1943, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Cliff Stewart and Ruby Rhea Coyle Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patti Hobbs Stewart.

Mr. Stewart was a financial planner and a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and a member of the Clarksville Bass Club and Clarksville Jaycees. Darwin was an avid fishing lure collector and was known as the 'Bomber Man' to his many lure collecting friends around the world. He attended National Lure collecting shows across the country.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 1, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Thursday, October 1, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Darwin is survived by his sons, Chris (Devina) Stewart and Darwin Stewart, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cats Are Us, 119 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved