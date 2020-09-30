Darwin E. Stewart
Clarksville - Darwin E. Stewart, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Darwin was born May 10, 1943, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Cliff Stewart and Ruby Rhea Coyle Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patti Hobbs Stewart.
Mr. Stewart was a financial planner and a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and a member of the Clarksville Bass Club and Clarksville Jaycees. Darwin was an avid fishing lure collector and was known as the 'Bomber Man' to his many lure collecting friends around the world. He attended National Lure collecting shows across the country.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 1, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Thursday, October 1, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Darwin is survived by his sons, Chris (Devina) Stewart and Darwin Stewart, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cats Are Us, 119 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
