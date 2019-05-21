Dave Davidson



Clarksville - Douglas (Dave) Warren Davidson died May 17th 2019 at the age of 84. He is remembered as a devoted husband, friend and Christian.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Lyle. Burial and Full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.



Dave was born to Robert & Ada Davidson on December 22, 1934 in West Virginia. He joined the United States Air Force at the age of 18 and served for 20 years retiring in 1972. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war. In 1978 He married Linda Grayson and was blessed with 39 years of happiness before her passing in 2017. If you asked anyone that knew Dave what his true passion was it would be riding his motorcycle. His idea of the perfect day would be meeting friends early and riding all day. Dave will be missed by many. He was a member of Sango United Methodist Church, and the owner of Linda's Tax Service.



In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Davidson, Jr.



Pallbearers will be Wayde McCulloch, Chad McCulloch, Jim Mize, Randy Perry, Larry Kemp, and John Leneave.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 21, 2019