David Belmont
Clarksville -
Yun Chol "David" Belmont, age 46, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Young B. Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
David entered this life on February 23, 1974 in South Korea to Paul Belmont and Chong Kang Belmont. He was the owner and operator of Star Military Supply. David was a member of The Body of Christ Church of The Nazarene.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ajoo Jang Belmont; daughters, Jessica and Katlyn Belmont, and sisters, Sonya Little and Jennifer Halley.
