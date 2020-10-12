1/1
David Belmont
David Belmont

Clarksville -

Yun Chol "David" Belmont, age 46, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Young B. Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

David entered this life on February 23, 1974 in South Korea to Paul Belmont and Chong Kang Belmont. He was the owner and operator of Star Military Supply. David was a member of The Body of Christ Church of The Nazarene.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ajoo Jang Belmont; daughters, Jessica and Katlyn Belmont, and sisters, Sonya Little and Jennifer Halley.

Condolences may be made to David's family online at NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
