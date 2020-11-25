1/1
David Griffey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Griffey

Clarksville -

David Keith Griffey, age 65 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

David entered this life on April 2, 1955 in Clarksville, TN to the late Garner Griffey and Joy Hilliard Griffey Moody. He was employed at Bumpus Auto Body for over forty years, as an Auto Body Tech. David enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and was a previous member of Clarksville Bass Club where he won several tournaments.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Garner Griffey.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra Helfrich Griffey; son, Bryan Keith Griffey, and his wife, Melissa; son, Michael Allen Griffey, both of Clarksville; grandsons, Preston Lee Griffey and Landon Allen Griffey; brothers, Rickey Griffey, and his wife, Brenda, Dr. Carl Griffey; sister, Susan Hembree and her husband, James; stepfather, Gene Moody; sister and brother in law, Wayne and Brenda Watson, several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark Street, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be made to www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved