David Griffey
Clarksville -
David Keith Griffey, age 65 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
David entered this life on April 2, 1955 in Clarksville, TN to the late Garner Griffey and Joy Hilliard Griffey Moody. He was employed at Bumpus Auto Body for over forty years, as an Auto Body Tech. David enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and was a previous member of Clarksville Bass Club where he won several tournaments.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Garner Griffey.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra Helfrich Griffey; son, Bryan Keith Griffey, and his wife, Melissa; son, Michael Allen Griffey, both of Clarksville; grandsons, Preston Lee Griffey and Landon Allen Griffey; brothers, Rickey Griffey, and his wife, Brenda, Dr. Carl Griffey; sister, Susan Hembree and her husband, James; stepfather, Gene Moody; sister and brother in law, Wayne and Brenda Watson, several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 N. Clark Street, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made to www.NaveFuneralHomes.com