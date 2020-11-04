David Lee Black
Clarksville -
David Lee Black, age 53 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
No services are planned at this time.
David entered this life on July 27, 1967, in Montgomery County, TN to Charles and Patricia Brown Black. He was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. David was a graduate of the class of 1985 from Clarksville High School and worked at Quebecor Printing.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Megan Black.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandfather, Lee (Ruby) Brown; brother, Randy (Dana) Black; aunts, Cleta Gibbs and Judy Jackson, and his uncle, Bill Black.
Online Condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com