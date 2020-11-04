1/1
David Lee Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Black

Clarksville -

David Lee Black, age 53 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

No services are planned at this time.

David entered this life on July 27, 1967, in Montgomery County, TN to Charles and Patricia Brown Black. He was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. David was a graduate of the class of 1985 from Clarksville High School and worked at Quebecor Printing.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Megan Black.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandfather, Lee (Ruby) Brown; brother, Randy (Dana) Black; aunts, Cleta Gibbs and Judy Jackson, and his uncle, Bill Black.

Online Condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved