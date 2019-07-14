|
David Shurdon Owen Jr.
Fayetteville - Mr. David Shurdon Owen Jr., 97, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Lincoln Donalson Care Center in Fayetteville, Tennessee. He was born in Clarksville, Tennessee on November 11, 1921 to David Shurdon Owen Sr. and Tom Sutton Owen who preceded him in death along with his wife, Ruth Dabney Meriwether Owen; sister, Lillian F. Baddley.
David attended the Howell School and graduated from Clarksville High School. He worked alongside his father in the Owen & Owen Grocery Store until his father died in 1946. The Store was closed and he went to work for the Taylor Radio Service. He married Ruth Dabney Meriwether daughter of Robert Tutwiler Meriwether and Ruth Mabry Meriwether on August 4, 1940. They were married for 68 years. After her death he moved to Fayetteville, Tennessee.
He was a staff sargent in the US Army Airforce from 1943 - 1946 during WWII serving as aerial gunner instructor. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Manchester and the Clarksville Lodge #89 F&AM.
He was retired from AEDC.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth O. (Bill) Thomison, Fayetteville, TN and Bonnie Jean Owen, Nashville, TN; son, David Shurdon Owen III, Warner Robbins, GA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Helen Thomison, Quinlan, Texas, Diana Ruth Mortenson, Frankfort, Ky, William Carlock Thomison III, Decatur, AL and David Shurdon Owen IV, Jonesboro, GA; 2 great grandchildren, Joshua Mortenson and Zachary Mortenson.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:30 Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery with Minister Jon Bell officiating. Visitation: 12:00 Noon - 2:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 14, 2019