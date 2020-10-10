1/1
David Small Jr.
David Small, Jr

Clarksville - Age 72 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Viewing Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Faith Memorial, Pawley's Island, SC.

He was born July 18, 1948 in Pawley's Island, SC to David Smalls, Sr and Vivian Green Smalls. He is preceded in death by his father, brothers, Theodore and Samuel Smalls. He was a 1974 graduate of Howard High School.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Barbara F. Small, Clarksville, TN; daughter, Thashina Nicholson, Clarksville, TN; sons, David A. Smalls, III, Jacksonville, FL, Thadduse Bradley and Dontavis Small, both of Clarksville, TN; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; mother, Vivian G. Smalls, Pawley's Island, SC; sister, Audrey (Mike) Godbolt, Pawley's Island, SC; brother, Roscoe Brown, Pawleys Island, SC, a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
