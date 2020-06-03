David Wayne Baggett
David Wayne Baggett

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for David Wayne Baggett, age 57 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. David passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on September 25, 1962 in Smyrna, TN to J.W. and Erna Baggett. David enjoyed fishing, watching old western shows, and eating at G's Pancake House. He was also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Nashville Predators.

In addition to his father, David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carter and Maggie Baggett of Clarksville, TN, and Walter and Matilda Wiesner of Munich, Germany. In addition to his mother Erna, he is survived by his children, Eric Baggett and Nicki Baggett; brothers: Ronald, Jason, John, Freddie, and Doug Baggett; sister, Patricia Clark; and the mother of his children, Connie Bradford Baggett.

Please visit David's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
