|
|
David Welch
Nashville - DAVID WELCH
David Edward "Eddie" Welch, age 71 of Nashville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at NHC Place at the Trace in Nashville. Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Sunday, May 19th, at 2:00PM with Barry Holt officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham with Daniel McClure, Mike Cullen, Henry Bearden, Kevin Neblett, Ricky Dillingham, William Dillingham, Troy McDonald, and "Fish" serving as pallbearers. Jimmy Hiller and Ray Quillen will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Sunday, May 19th from 12:00PM until the hour of service at 2:00PM. Mr. Welch was born on June 13, 1947 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James Edward and Willodean Winstead Welch. He was a project manager for 19 years with Hiller Plumbing and was a Christian. He is survived by his wife, Ruby DuBose Welch; son, Christopher James Welch; daughter, Kacy Welch (Troy) McDonald; and grandchildren, Madyson Paige (Daniel) McClure and Peyton Marie McDonald.
AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-6316 HIGHWAY 41A, PLEASANT VIEW, TN. (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 17, 2019