Clarksville - A Celebration of Life and Masonic service for Dayel W. Hembree, age 74 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Smith, Austin & Wallace Cemetery in Indian Mound, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Dayel passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on January 31, 1945 in Montgomery County, TN to William Henry and Gertrude Harp Hembree. Dayel was a 3rd Degree Mason Passmaster who enjoyed cooking, cars, being outdoors, and he loved his granddaughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Gail (Jimmy) Hobby; siblings: Sewell, Jewell, Jerry, Cafel, Breland, Harlon, and Neysa; granddaughter, Kandace Steele; and Wendy Taylor whom he thought of as a 2nd daughter.
